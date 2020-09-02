Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 213,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 63,885 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 751,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,856,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,463,000 after buying an additional 47,275 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $3,292,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,209 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.