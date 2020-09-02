AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) by 1,935.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,943 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the second quarter worth $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the second quarter worth $245,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the second quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the first quarter worth $598,000.

Shares of DWSH opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48.

