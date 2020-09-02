Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,305 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $74.42.

