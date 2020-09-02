Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,224 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,127 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.23% of NBT Bancorp worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Santangelo purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at $615,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,400. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

