Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American States Water worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 229.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 104.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

NYSE AWR opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American States Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 62.91%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

