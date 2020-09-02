Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,400 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $13,087,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $8,616,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $4,685,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $3,520,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $3,190,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $29.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47.

