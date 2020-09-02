Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Mongodb by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mongodb by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.57.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $488,446.21. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,283,281.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $94,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,904 shares of company stock worth $21,301,854. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $250.72 on Wednesday. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $254.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.96 and a 200-day moving average of $184.25.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Mongodb Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)

