Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.94). Nevro posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $11,321,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $105,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,133,326. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth $568,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 66.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after buying an additional 150,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 23.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 81.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 11.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $143.55 on Friday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $148.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

