Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. Opko Health reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million.

OPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Opko Health has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, VP Steven D. Rubin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 950.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 199,609 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 381.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 123,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

