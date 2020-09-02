StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). StarTek reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.25 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRT shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

SRT opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.03. StarTek has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

In other news, Director Csp Management Ltd bought 1,543,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in StarTek in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 286.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 93.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 45,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

