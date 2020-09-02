$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.38. Corning reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

GLW stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. Corning has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $918,239.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after acquiring an additional 943,677 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.