Brokerages Expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNTA shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $28,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $94,323.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,323.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,915 shares of company stock worth $10,173,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $2,329,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $13,184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 140,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $343,000.

MNTA stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

