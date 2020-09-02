Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Jim Steele Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $98,500.00.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $87,750.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $85,250.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $82,450.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $85,900.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $81,200.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $87,650.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Jim Steele sold 5,821 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $101,110.77.

On Monday, June 29th, Jim Steele sold 5,878 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $94,400.68.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jim Steele sold 14,551 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $261,772.49.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,860,000 after purchasing an additional 872,904 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Yext by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,607,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after purchasing an additional 515,614 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 6.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth $7,993,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

