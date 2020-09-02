Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DENN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $730.10 million, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

