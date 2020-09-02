Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DENN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $730.10 million, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co.
Grand Canyon Education Inc Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC
Grand Canyon Education Inc Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC
Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 62,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust
Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 62,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust
Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 84,890 Shares of SLM Corp
Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 84,890 Shares of SLM Corp
Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 185,900 Shares of Cabot Corp
Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 185,900 Shares of Cabot Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report