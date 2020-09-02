Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Sells $11,115.05 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $11,115.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,707.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Austin Chandler Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $55,225.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $58,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.98 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 13.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

