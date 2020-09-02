CWC Energy Services Corp (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre Sells 72,500 Shares of Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$10,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,093.24.

Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CWC Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, August 27th, Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre sold 2,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$350.00.

CWC opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. CWC Energy Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that CWC Energy Services Corp will post -0.0104 earnings per share for the current year.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

CWC Energy Services Corp., an oilfield services company, provides contract drilling and well servicing services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.