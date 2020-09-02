State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PPD were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth $8,015,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth $37,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth $4,263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth $24,632,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. PPD has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.53 million. PPD’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPD will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPD from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPD from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

