Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,315,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 353,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WGO opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $249,443.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

