Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

SXT stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

