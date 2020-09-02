State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Worthington Industries worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WOR opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

