PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 72.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 43,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Southern Copper by 10.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 49.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Southern Copper by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 28,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 14.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $49.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.