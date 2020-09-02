PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Miller Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

MLR opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $359.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.53 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.41%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

