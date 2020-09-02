PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period.

TRHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

TRHC stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $777,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 764,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,188,514.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

