PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 330 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROG. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $47,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers stock opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.92 and a beta of 1.73. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $157.10.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $191.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.65 million. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

