Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after purchasing an additional 195,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 53,344 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 327,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 165,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBAI opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 21.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 8,281 shares of company stock worth $85,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

