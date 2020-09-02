PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,814 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 868.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,901 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 103,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

