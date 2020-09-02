Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group during the first quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group during the second quarter worth $172,000.

PRAA opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Pra Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pra Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $319,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 283,195 shares in the company, valued at $11,316,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,888 shares of company stock worth $2,729,078 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pra Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

