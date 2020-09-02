PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FR. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

