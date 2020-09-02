PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.43.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $183.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $202.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.78 and a 200-day moving average of $169.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

