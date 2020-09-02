New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 520 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 600.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 334.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 175.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 123.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NJR opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. New Jersey Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

