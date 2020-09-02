Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,330,804 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 110,882 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,509,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $227.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.54. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $231.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1,732.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

