Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

