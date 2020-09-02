New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 34.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vicor by 53.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vicor by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. Vicor Corp has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VICR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

