New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 21,260 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

ROCK stock opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ROCK. BidaskClub lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibraltar Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

