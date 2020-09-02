76,600 Shares in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.