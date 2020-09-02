New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,899 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,873.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $107,563.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,001.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,375 shares of company stock worth $210,364 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ENSG shares. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.24 million. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

