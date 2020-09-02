Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spire were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,118,000 after buying an additional 94,254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Spire by 28.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,913,000 after buying an additional 29,218 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 12.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Spire by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,618,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SR shares. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra cut their price objective on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Spire from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Spire stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.