Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Parsons were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Carey A. Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $265,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Parsons stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Parsons Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.92 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure.

