New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 344,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.37.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

