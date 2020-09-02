Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 27,999 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,999 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $11,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,102,000 after buying an additional 2,454,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,516 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,720 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,761,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 454,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMX opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. CarMax’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $3,613,799.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,137.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $24,864,292.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares in the company, valued at $45,553,318.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

