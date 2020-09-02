Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Brinker International (EAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) recently:

9/1/2020 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/28/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Although, the metrics declined on a year-over-year basis, the company remains steadfast in its goal to drive traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives such as streamlining of menu and its innovation, strengthening its value proposition, better food presentation, advertising campaigns, kitchen system optimization and introduction of a better service platform. Also, increased focus on expansion and digital initiatives bode well. Notably, earnings estimates for 2021 have increased over the past seven days. However, the company’s high debt level and weak sales trend at Maggiano’s remain concerns.”

8/18/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/13/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Brinker International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

8/10/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

8/5/2020 – Brinker International is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pankaj K. Patra sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $232,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,727 shares of company stock worth $1,381,426 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 24.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brinker International by 328.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Brinker International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Brinker International by 36.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $113,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

