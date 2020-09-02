ALX Oncology (INZY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ: INZY) recently:
- 8/18/2020 – ALX Oncology is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/18/2020 – ALX Oncology is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/18/2020 – ALX Oncology is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2020 – ALX Oncology is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/18/2020 – ALX Oncology is now covered by analysts at BofA Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ INZY opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology Limited has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $31.65.
In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00.
Read More: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.