ALX Oncology (INZY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ: INZY) recently:

8/18/2020 – ALX Oncology is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – ALX Oncology is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – ALX Oncology is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – ALX Oncology is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – ALX Oncology is now covered by analysts at BofA Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ INZY opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology Limited has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $31.65.

Get ALX Oncology Limited alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.