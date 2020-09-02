KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a coverage optimism score of -1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:KKR opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.30 and a beta of 1.45.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

