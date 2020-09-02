Short Interest in KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Grows By 7,900.0%

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 7,900.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPELY opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. KEPPEL LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

