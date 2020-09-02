Short Interest in Galantas Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Declines By 92.3%

Galantas Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the July 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GALKF opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Galantas Gold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

