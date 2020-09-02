Short Interest in Galantas Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Declines By 92.3%

Galantas Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the July 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GALKF opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Galantas Gold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
