Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 6,816.7% from the July 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISDR. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Issuer Direct from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

In other Issuer Direct news, CFO Steven Winfield Knerr sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Alan Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,900 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Issuer Direct stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Issuer Direct at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $18.73.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.