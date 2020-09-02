PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. PUMA SE/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised PUMA SE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pareto Securities cut PUMA SE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

