Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Declines By 91.9%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the July 30th total of 544,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of CYBBF stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYBBF. Investec downgraded shares of 3i Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3i Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

