Short Interest in Lucid Inc (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Grows By 4,446.2%

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Lucid Inc (OTCMKTS:LCDX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 177,300 shares, a growth of 4,446.2% from the July 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LCDX stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Lucid has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

About Lucid

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

