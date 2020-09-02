Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the July 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDXAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup cut Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sodexo in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue cut Sodexo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

SDXAY opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. Sodexo has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

